BRIEF-Gospell Digital Technology to pay cash 0.6 yuan per 10 shares as FY 2016 div payment
* Says it plans to pay cash 0.6 yuan per 10 shares as FY 2016 div payment
Oct 7 Link Mobility Group ASA :
* Says Rugz AS, a company controlled by Chairman of Board, Jens Rugseth, has on Tuesday purchased 100,000 shares in Link Mobility Group ASA at 20 Norwegian crowns per share
* Following share purchase, Jens Rugseth controls 31.51 pct in Link Mobility
(The following statement was released by the rating agency) JAKARTA, April 19 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings Indonesia has affirmed Indonesia-based PT Telekomunikasi Selular's (Telkomsel) National Long-Term Rating at 'AAA(idn)'. The Outlook is Stable. The affirmation is based on our estimate that Telkomsel will maintain its market-leadership status in the Indonesian mobile telecommunications market. It consistently outperforms its competitors in terms of net subscriber additions, network expansion and fi