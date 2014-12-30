Dec 30 Link Mobility Group ASA :

* Board decided to increase share capital with 625,428 Norwegian crowns ($84,344) at par value 1 crowns on Dec. 30, 2014

* Subscription price is set to 27.5 crowns per share

* Says total number of shares after issue will be 8,383,314 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 7.4152 Norwegian crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)