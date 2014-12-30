BRIEF-Seven Seas Holdings to merge with wholly owned subsidiary
* Says it plans to merge with a wholly owned subsidiary based in Tokyo, which is engaged in real estate business
Dec 30 Link Mobility Group ASA :
* Board decided to increase share capital with 625,428 Norwegian crowns ($84,344) at par value 1 crowns on Dec. 30, 2014
* Subscription price is set to 27.5 crowns per share
* Says total number of shares after issue will be 8,383,314 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 7.4152 Norwegian crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)
