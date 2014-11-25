Nov 25 Link Mobility Group ASA :
* Q3 EBITDA 4.2 million Norwegian crowns versus 2.1 million
crowns
* Q3 total operating revenue 38.2 million crowns versus 32.2
million crowns
* Says as many customers are renewing their licenses in Q4,
LINK Licence is also expected to contribute to a strong result
for Q4 2014 and thus for the financial year 2014
* Says growth in sent SMS is expected to continue and to
become even stronger in November and December 2014
* Says the A2P SMS market is expected to increase with about
8 per cent annually over the next years
* Says mobile payment is expected to increase with close to
20 percent annually over the next years
