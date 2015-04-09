BRIEF-Relevium secures updated terms for BioGanix acquisition
* Relevium secures improved terms for BioGanix acquisition and receives commitment letter for secured convertible debenture
April 9 Professional social network operator LinkedIn Corp said it would buy privately held online education company lynda.com in a cash-and-stock deal valued at about $1.5 billion.
LinkedIn said it would pay about 52 percent in cash and about 48 percent in stock.
(Reporting by Devika Krishna Kumar in Bengaluru; Editing by Ted Kerr)
LONDON, May 2 The head of the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development said on Tuesday he expected the bank's shareholders to reject a renewed bid by Moscow to end a ban on fresh EBRD investments in Russia.