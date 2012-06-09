* Experts say breach may be more serious than disclosed
* Dearth of information leaves some customers unhappy
* LinkedIn trades at lofty premium to most tech stocks
By Jim Finkle and Jennifer Saba
June 8 LinkedIn Corp's silence on the
extent of a security breach that exposed millions of user
passwords has damaged its reputation among some business
professionals, and may slow the fast-growing company's rise if
the breach turns out to be more serious than so far disclosed.
Several days after news of the theft of the passwords
emerged, the site with more than 160 million members still says
it has yet to determine the full extent of the breach.
Some cyber security experts say LinkedIn did not have
adequate protections in place, and warn that the company could
uncover further data-losses over the coming days as it tries to
figure out what happened.
LinkedIn is conducting an investigation to determine how
more than 6 million customer passwords turned up on underground
sites frequented by criminal hackers. Company spokesman Hani
Durzy said LinkedIn does not even know if any account
information was stolen besides passwords.
The dearth of information has left some security
professionals and customers worried that LinkedIn's computer
systems may have suffered a more serious breach.
"There is going to be more to come," said Jeffrey Carr,
chief executive of security firm Taia Global. "As long as they
don't know what happened here, there is a good chance that it is
more widespread than originally thought."
Customers whose passwords were among those stolen were still
getting notified by LinkedIn as of Friday afternoon, days after
news of the breach first surfaced.
Laura DiDio, a technology analyst with a consulting firm
known as ITIC, said that was not fast enough.
"I am angry," she said. "As soon as there was an inkling
that there was a breach, they should have been all over this. I
want to know what they are doing to correct this situation."
SCRUTINIZING PRACTICES
Some security experts say the company's data security
practices were not as sophisticated as one would typically
expect from a major Internet company.
For example, they noted that LinkedIn does not have a chief
information officer or chief information security officer.
Those are positions that typically supervise technology
operations and computer security at large corporations.
Company spokeswoman Erin O'Hara said the company did not
have managers with those titles, but that its senior vice
president for operations, David Henke, oversees those functions.
Several experts said the company fell down in the way it
encrypted, or scrambled, the passwords that were stored in the
database.
The technique they used to encrypt those passwords is
relative simple one that hackers can crack fairly quickly with
only a moderate level of skills and widely available computer
resources, they said.
When asked to comment on that criticism, the company said on
Thursday that LinkedIn was already taking steps to improve
security, including improving the technique it uses to protect
those passwords.
LinkedIn is a natural target for data thieves because the
site stores valuable information about millions of
professionals, including well-known business leaders.
"This is the serious social networking site. This isn't the
one I got to see pictures of my friend's new dog," said Mary
Hildebrand, chair of the privacy practice area at the law firm
Lowenstein Sandler.
WARNING CUSTOMERS
The way that the company responds to the theft will play a
critical role in determining the extent to which the incident
damages LinkedIn's reputation, experts said.
"LinkedIn has always claimed part of their strategy is
making a better user experience," said Jim Janesky, director of
research at Avondale Partners.
"If this were to comprise that in LinkedIn's users minds, it
could slow down the growth of new users or limit individuals as
repeat users."
Hemanshu Nigam, chief executive of security consulting firm
SSP Blue, said he advised all LinkedIn members to immediately
change their passwords after he heard news of the breach.
"I don't know how many emails I got from customers saying
'Thank you for telling me to change my password. I'm kind of
freaked out now,'" he said.
"Companies like this survive because of their reputation,"
added Nigam, who previously worked as a security executive at
Microsoft Corp and News Corp. "People need to
make a decision: 'Can I trust them with my data or not?'"
LinkedIn shares rose 2.6 percent to $96.26 on Friday. While
the breach has not appeared to hurt the stock to date, investors
are likely closely watching the matter closely because the stock
carries one of the loftiest valuations in the technology sector.
LinkedIn made a monster public debut in May 2011 and is
still trading at more than double its IPO price of $45.
The shares are trading at nearly 80 times projected 2013
earnings. Google trades for about 12 times next year's earnings
forecast.
Rob D'Ovidio, associate professor of criminal justice at
Drexel University, said it is fair to criticize LinkedIn for the
loss.
"There is a social responsibility that they have in today's
day and age to use the best available security measures," he
said. "I am of the personal belief to hold companies liable for
these types of breaches."