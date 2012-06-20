June 20 An Illinois woman has filed a $5 million
lawsuit against LinkedIn Corp, saying the social
network violated promises to consumers by not having better
security in place when more than 6 million customer passwords
were stolen.
The lawsuit, which was brought in federal court in San Jose,
California, on June 15 and seeks class-action status, was filed
less than two weeks after the stolen passwords turned up on
websites frequented by computer hackers. [ID: nL1E8H6CBC]
The attack on Mountain View, California-based LinkedIn, an
employment and professional networking site with more than 160
million members, was the latest massive corporate data breach to
have attracted the attention of class-action lawyers.
A federal judicial panel last week consolidated nine
proposed class-action lawsuits in Nevada federal court against
online shoe retailer Zappos, a unit of Amazon.com, over
its January disclosure that hackers had siphoned information
affecting 24 million customers.
The LinkedIn lawsuit was filed by Katie Szpyrka, a user of
the website from Illinois. In court papers, her Chicago-based
law firm, Edelson McGuire, said LinkedIn had "deceived
customers" by having a security policy "in clear contradiction
of accepted industry standards for database security."
LinkedIn spokeswoman Erin O'Harra said the lawsuit was
without merit and was driven "by lawyers looking to take
advantage of the situation."
"No member account has been breached as a result of the
incident, and we have no reason to believe that any LinkedIn
member has been injured," O'Harra said on Wednesday.
Legal experts say that meaty settlements in online customer
data theft cases will likely be difficult to obtain because
plaintiffs will have to show that they were actually harmed by a
breach.
"In consumer security class actions, the demonstration of
harm is very challenging," said Ira Rothken, a San
Francisco-based lawyer at the Rothken Law Firm, which handles
similar cases for plaintiffs.
If it turns out that the LinkedIn breach was limited to
customer passwords and not corresponding email addresses, it
will be that much harder for plaintiffs to prove they were
harmed by the hack, Rothken said.
Edelson, a boutique firm that has long litigated data breach
and Internet privacy lawsuits, scored a success in March when it
obtained a settlement against social gaming company RockYou over
a 2009 data breach.
In that case, a federal judge in Oakland, California,
allowed a suit handled by Edelson against RockYou to proceed on
breach of contract grounds - allegations Edelson has repeated
against LinkedIn. Under the March 28 settlement, RockYou denied
wrongdoing, but agreed to pay Edelson $290,000 in legal fees.
The case is Katie Szpyrka v. LinkedIn Corporation, U.S.
District Court for the Northern District of California, No.
12-3088.