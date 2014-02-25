(Corrects spelling of CEO's surname)
By Alexei Oreskovic
SAN FRANCISCO Feb 24 Professional social
networking website LinkedIn Corp launched a Chinese
language version of its website on Monday, a move that could
jumpstart its expansion into the world's largest Internet market
by users even as the company acknowledged it will have to police
what some of them say on its website.
LinkedIn Chief Executive Jeff Weiner acknowledged in a blog
post on Monday that the company would have to censor some of the
content that users post on its website in order to comply with
Chinese rules.
But Weiner said that the benefits of providing its online
service to people in China outweighed those concerns. He vowed
that the company would be "transparent" about its practices as
it builds up its presence in a country it said is home to one in
five of the "knowledge workers" that are LinkedIn's core
audience.
"Extending our service in China raises difficult questions,
but it is clear to us that the decision to proceed is the right
one," Weiner said.
China is a difficult country for foreign Internet companies
to operate in.
Beijing censors sensitive terms from the Internet and blocks
social networks Facebook Inc and Twitter Inc, a
widespread effort that analysts say is geared towards
maintaining the Communist Party's hold on power and preserving
social stability.
Google Inc, the world's No.1 Internet search
engine, relocated its Chinese language search service to Hong
Kong from mainland China in 2006 following a dispute with the
Chinese government over censorship and cyber-attacks that Google
said originated in China.
Weiner said that China's restrictions on content would be
implemented "only when and to the extent required."
LinkedIn already has more than 4 million users in China who
use its English language website, but the company has signaled
that it was interested in making a broader expansion into China.
(Reporting by Alexei Oreskovic; Editing by Ken Wills)