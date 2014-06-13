(Adds LinkedIn comment, paragraph 7)
By Jonathan Stempel
June 13 A federal judge said LinkedIn Corp
must face a lawsuit by customers who claimed it
violated their privacy by accessing their external email
accounts, downloading their contacts' email addresses and
soliciting business from those contacts.
U.S. District Judge Lucy Koh in San Jose, California, found
that while customers consented to LinkedIn's sending an initial
"endorsement email" to recruit contacts, they did not agree to
let the professional networking website operator send two
reminder emails when the initial email is ignored.
This practice "could injure users' reputations by allowing
contacts to think that the users are the types of people who
spam their contacts or are unable to take the hint that their
contacts do not want to join their LinkedIn network," Koh wrote
in a 39-page decision released on Thursday.
"In fact," she added, "by stating a mere three screens
before the disclosure regarding the first invitation that 'We
will not ... email anyone without your permission,' LinkedIn may
have actively led users astray."
Koh said customers may pursue claims that LinkedIn violated
their right of publicity, which protects them from unauthorized
use of their names and likenesses for commercial purposes, and
violated a California unfair competition law.
She dismissed other claims, including a claim that LinkedIn
violated a federal wiretap law, and said customers may file an
amended lawsuit.
Crystal Braswell, a LinkedIn spokeswoman, said the company
is pleased that some claims were dismissed, and "will continue
to contest the remaining claims, as we believe they have no
merit."
LinkedIn is based in Mountain View, California, and had
about 300 million users at the end of March.
Larry Russ, a lawyer for the plaintiffs, did not immediately
respond to requests for comment.
The lawsuit seeks class action status, a halt to the alleged
improper email harvesting and marketing, and money damages.
It is among a series of cases challenging the extent to
which Internet companies can mine user data to boost profits.
Last September, in a separate decision critical of some of
Google Inc's practices, Koh let Internet users, some
with Gmail accounts and some without, pursue a lawsuit
challenging the search engine company's practice of scanning
emails to provide targeted advertisements.
The recent case is Perkins et al v. LinkedIn Corp, U.S.
District Court, Northern District of California, No. 13-04303.
(Reporting by Jonathan Stempel in New York; Editing by Dan
Grebler)