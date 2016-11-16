BRUSSELS Nov 16 Microsoft has offered
concessions to EU antitrust regulators over its $26 billion bid
for social network LinkedIn, the European Commission
said on Wednesday.
The move came after the EU competition enforcer expressed
concerns about the deal at a meeting with Microsoft executives.
The Commission, which will rule on the deal by Dec. 6, did
not provide details. It is expected to seek feedback from rivals
and customers before deciding whether to accept the concessions,
demand more or open a full investigation.
The U.S. software company is making its largest ever
acquisition, which will allow it to add a suite of sales,
marketing and recruiting services to its core business products
as it gears up for next-generation computing.
