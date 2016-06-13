By Melissa Fares
| June 13
June 13 Microsoft Corp's $26.2 billion
purchase of LinkedIn Corp on Monday invoked scorn from
the professional network's loyal users and shocked traders who
expressed surprise on other sites.
"Oh-oh, What will Microsoft Do to LinkedIn?" Saul Marcus, a
business analyst at Commonwealth of Massachusetts posted on
LinkedIn, an online network of 433 million professionals.
Marcus' post was one of thousands about the deal made in the
hours after the announcement.
One LinkedIn user, Phil Thomson, said he would no longer use
the networking site.
"I regret to inform all my connections that I will no longer
be accepting invitations or messages on LinkedIn, due to its
sale to Microsoft," wrote Thomson.
"It was a pretty shocking way to kick off a summer Monday,"
said a social media manager at StockTwits.com, an online site
where users message almost exclusively about stocks. He said
that most of the posts he'd witnessed were from surprised
traders.
"I thought LinkedIn was a decent company. Buyout by $MSFT
indicates that it no longer is," posted David Trentham, who
identified himself as an investor.
Microsoft has had a rough track record in making big
acquisitions pay off, and in the last three years, it has had to
write off about $14 billion related to its earlier takeovers of
Nokia in 2014 and digital ad agency aQuantive in 2007.
In May 2011, the company signed a deal to buy online video
chat company Skype for $8.5 billion, a price analysts considered
high at the time. It's unclear if the investment had paid off as
the company has not divulged financials of the service.
The same can be said of its $2.5 billion investment in the
Swedish game developer behind the wildly popular video game
Minecraft, which also trended on social media Monday when it
opened up cross-platform gaming for the first time.
(Reporting by Melissa Fares)