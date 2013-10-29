By Gerry Shih
SAN FRANCISCO Oct 29 LinkedIn Corp
announced strong user growth and better-than-expected third
quarter revenue of $393 million on Tuesday, a 56 percent jump
from a year ago, but issued a conservative revenue forecast for
the fourth quarter and fiscal 2013.
LinkedIn said it expected between $415 million and $420
million in sales for the final three months, lower than the $438
million expected by analysts polled by Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Its full-year revenue estimates, although revised upward to $1.5
billion, also fell slightly short of Wall Street's expectations.
Its shares slid to $236, down 4.5 percent, in choppy after
hours trading.
LinkedIn's dizzying valuation - it is trading at roughly 158
times forward earnings, compared with Facebook's 70 times
and Google's 23 - has heightened scrutiny on whether
the company can maintain its growth streak.
So far, Chief Executive Jeff Weiner has consistently beat
quarterly top line targets since taking the company public in
2011 at $45 a share.
In the third quarter, the company earned 39 cents a share,
excluding certain items, exceeding the 32 cents expected by
analysts. Monthly users rose to 259 million during the quarter,
a 38 percent rise from a year ago, LinkedIn said.
By making itself a popular tool for professional recruiters
and job seekers who are willing to pay for its services, the
company has enjoyed a steady stream of income and avoided the
turbulence encountered by free, consumer-facing social networks
like Facebook Inc.
But Weiner has signaled in recent months that LinkedIn could
eventually reach a saturation point among white-collar workers,
particularly in the U.S., and has sought new sources of revenue
growth.
LinkedIn in July introduced ads called "Sponsored Updates"
to its mobile apps. Earlier this year it acquired Pulse, a
popular news reader app, for less than $100 million.
But the company's aggressive push into mobile has not been
without bumps. Security experts this week criticized a new
LinkedIn feature called "Intro," which re-routes a user's emails
through LinkedIn's servers, as a potential security risk.