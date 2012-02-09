* Q1, 2012 outlook above street estimates
* Q4 revenue of $167.7 mln beats street view of $159.7 mln
* Stock up 2.1 pct in after-hours trading
By Nicola Leske
Feb 9 Professional networking service
LinkedIn's outlook for the current quarter and the full
year surpassed expectations as the company banks on continued
strong product and subscription growth after its fourth-quarter
revenue beat estimates.
The company's performance and outlook is keenly watched by
investors as an indication of whether the business model of
Internet companies is solid -- especially in light of Facebook's
filing for an IPO last week.
LinkedIn -- started in the living room of ex-PayPal
executive Reid Hoffman in 2002 and officially launched in May
2003 -- is similar to Facebook in that it connects people but it
is much smaller and is geared towards professionals.
It makes money by selling premium subscriptions to its
members and by helping companies with hiring and marketing. Its
services are also used by professionals seeking jobs or
contacts.
LinkedIn said on Thursday revenue for the first quarter of
2012 will be in a range of $170 million to $175 million and
adjusted earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and
amortization (EBITDA) will be between $25 million to $27
million, topping average Wall Street estimates of $170.8 million
revenue and EBITDA of $25.63 million
For the full year, LinkedIn said it aims to reach adjusted
earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortization
(EBITDA) in a range of $155 million to $165 million and revenue
of $840 million to $860 million, well above average expectations
$828.2 million in revenue and EBITDA of $149.8 million.
Analysts had expected LinkedIn to benefit from the
gradually improving job market as employers look to hire more
staff.
The Mountain View, California-based company said it saw
double-digit revenue growth in its subscription base in the
fourth quarter and its marketing solutions, while revenue from
its hiring solutions product showed triple-digit revenue growth.
Overall fourth-quarter revenue was $167.7 million compared
with $81.7 million a year earlier, above Wall Street
expectations of $159.7 million, according to Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S.
Net income was $6.9 million, or 6 cents per share. Excluding
items, LinkedIn said it would have earned 12 cents per share,
compared with 7 cents per share expected by analysts.
However, Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S said it was not immediately
able to confirm whether the company's comparison was in line
with its calculations.
LinkedIn's stock was up 2.1 percent in after-hours trade
after it closed at $76.39 on Thursday, well above its IPO price
of $45.
Wedge Partners analyst Martin Pyykkonen said that he did not
see Facebook and Google developing similar products and
that "many professionals will inherently like to keep their
professional and personal profiles separate and distinct".
"We think that as a practical matter, professional
networking platforms will be largely distinct from ubiquitous
social networking," he recently said in a note.