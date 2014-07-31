July 31 Corporate networking site LinkedIn Corp reported a 47 percent increase in quarterly revenue, helped by higher demand for its hiring solutions.

Revenue rose to $533.9 million in the quarter ended June 30 from $363.7 million a year earlier.

The company posted a net loss attributable to common shareholders of $1.0 million, or 1 cent per share, compared with a net profit of $3.7 million, or 3 cents per share, a year earlier. (Reporting By Subrat Patnaik and Supantha Mukherjee)