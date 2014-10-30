Oct 30 Corporate networking site LinkedIn Corp reported a 45 percent rise in quarterly revenue as more businesses used its services to hire staff.

The company's net loss attributable to stockholders widened to $4.3 million, or 3 cents per share, in the quarter ended Sept. 30, from $3.4 million, or 3 cents per share, a year earlier.

Revenue rose to $568.3 million from $393.0 million. (Reporting By Arathy S Nair and Supantha Mukherjee in Bangalore; Editing by Maju Samuel)