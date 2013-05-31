May 31 LinkedIn Corp unveiled
technology to improve the security of the social networking site
for professionals, about a week after Twitter introduced similar
tools following a surge in high-profile attacks on its users.
The optional service, known as two-factor authentication, is
designed to verify the identity of users as they log in by
requiring them to enter numeric codes sent via text message.
LinkedIn introduced the service on Friday, about a year
after a highly publicized breach that exposed passwords of
millions of its users. Some security experts criticized LinkedIn
at the time, saying the firm had failed to use best practices to
secure its passwords.
The site provided instructions to its 225 million users on
how to turn on the optional service at