July 30 LinkedIn Corp, operator of the biggest social networking site for professionals, reported a bigger quarterly loss as costs rose and a strong dollar eroded the value of income from outside the United States.

The company said its net loss attributable to shareholders widened to $67.7 million, or 53 cents per share, in the second quarter ended June 30, from $1 million, or 1 cent per share, a year earlier.

Revenue rose 33.3 percent to $711.7 million.

LinkedIn has been spending heavily to acquire businesses and build up its sales and development teams in an effort to leverage off LinkedIn.com's about 380 million members.