By Devika Krishna Kumar and Kshitiz Goliya
July 30 LinkedIn Corp, operator of the
biggest social networking site for professionals, reported a
better-than-expected 33 percent rise in quarterly revenue on
Thursday, driven by strong growth in its business serving
recruiters.
LinkedIn's shares were down 3.9 percent in after-hours
trading, however, as investors focused on the company's widening
losses and an underwhelming full-year revenue forecast.
LinkedIn has been spending heavily to acquire businesses and
build up its sales and development teams in an effort to
leverage off its 380 million members.
The company bought lynda.com, a leader in the training video
market, for $1.5 billion in May in its biggest deal ever.
LinkedIn said it now expected the business to contribute
about $90 million to 2015 revenue - more than double its
original forecast. But while the extra $50 million was a
positive surprise, the company raised its overall revenue
forecast by only about $40 million.
"There are some near-term challenges that they need to
overcome, which is the weakness in display advertising,"
Monness, Crespi, Hardt & Co analyst James Cakmark told Reuters.
Total costs jumped about 53 percent to $792 million.
LinkedIn has also been investing to improve its mobile
presence and is developing new products for China, where it now
has about 10 million members, up from 4 million last February.
"If any U.S.-based Internet company has a chance to succeed
in China in the near term I think it's LinkedIn," Axiom Capital
analyst Victor Anthony told Reuters.
Overall membership at the end of the second quarter was up
21 percent from a year earlier.
Revenue in LinkedIn's Talents Solutions business, which
sells services to recruiters, rose 38 percent to $443 million.
The business accounted for 62 percent of total revenue. LinkedIn
also gets revenue from advertising and premium subscriptions.
LinkedIn, which gets 38 percent of its revenue from outside
the United States, said that excluding the impact of the strong
dollar revenue would have risen 38 percent in the period.
The net loss attributable to shareholders widened to $67.7
million, or 53 cents per share, from $1 million, or 1 cent per
share. Revenue rose 33.3 percent to $711.7 million.
Excluding items, the company earned 55 cents per share.
Analysts had expected earnings of 30 cents per share on revenue
of $$679.8 million, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
LinkedIn said it expects full-year revenue of about $2.94
billion, up from an earlier forecast of about $2.90 billion.
Up to Thursday close of $227.15, LinkedIn's shares had
fallen about 1 percent this year.
(Reporting by Devika Krishna Kumar and Kshitiz Goliya in
Bengaluru; Editing by Ted Kerr)