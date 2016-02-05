HOUSTON Feb 5 The chief executive officer of
Linn Energy LLC, a U.S. oil and gas company that is
exploring strategic options and looking for ways to fix its
balance sheet, is eligible for a $6.9 million cash award this
year, according to a regulatory filing.
Linn Energy, a master limited partnership (MLP) which has
been hit hard by the more than 70 percent drop in crude prices,
said in a filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange
Commission on Thursday that its board altered its compensation
plan to enable the company's executives to earn cash
compensation in 2016.
"Retaining key leadership and our talented employees is a
top priority for Linn Energy as we engage in this process and
maintaining continuity of leadership will help secure the best
possible outcome for the company," a company spokesman said on
Friday.
Linn's board approved cash incentive awards totaling about
$15 million for six executives, including Chief Executive
Officer Mark Ellis.
The executives must meet certain targets to receive the
incentive payments, but those targets were not spelled out in
the regulatory filing.
Offering executives financial incentives to stay through
tumult, be it a merger or restructuring, is a common practice.
Linn units were trading around $30 in mid-2014 when crude
oil was around $100 a barrel. On Friday, the stock closed down
58 percent at 50 cents per unit. MLPs trade in units, rather
than shares.
MLPs pay no taxes at the corporate level and pay out most
profits to investors in the form of distributions. In October,
Linn Energy said its board approved the elimination of payouts
to unitholders in a bid to save cash. Investors typically seek
out MLPs for their rich distributions.
The company's latest proxy report shows that Ellis received
$10 million in compensation in 2014, which included a salary of
$900,000 and unit awards that had a value at the time over $7
million.
(Reporting by Anna Driver; Editing by Bernard Orr)