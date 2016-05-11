May 11 Oil and gas producer Linn Energy LLC and its units, Berry Petroleum Co LLC and Linn Co, have filed for restructuring under Chapter 11 of the U.S. Bankruptcy Code.

The company said it expects its operations across its asset base to continue throughout the Chapter 11 process.

Linn Energy, which has about $10 billion in debt, was founded in 2003 and went public in 2006. (Reporting by Vishaka George in Bengaluru; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)