(New throughout, ads details from regulatory and court filings)
By Tom Hals and Tracy Rucinski
May 11 Oil-and-gas producer Linn Energy LLC
filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy on Wednesday, becoming
one of the biggest victims of global commodity rout, and said it
had an agreement with senior creditors to recapitalize the
company.
Under the plan with creditors, Linn will spin off Berry
Petroleum Co LLC, acquired in 2013 for $4.3 billion to create
one of the largest independent energy producers.
The company said lingering weak energy prices prompted the
Chapter 11 filing, and it expects its operations to continue
while it is in bankruptcy court.
"Like many others in our industry, Linn has been impacted by
continued low commodity prices. We believe that these steps will
provide us the financial flexibility to successfully manage in
the current commodity price environment," Chief Executive
Officer Mark Ellis said in a statement.
Linn Energy, which was founded in 2003 and went public in
2006, has about $10 billion in debt, about twice that of Samson
Resources Corp and Energy XXI Ltd, two of the largest
oil-and-gas companies to file in the current downturn.
Linn said it had sufficient cash to support its operations
during its bankruptcy.
The company was designed as a high-yield energy investment
vehicle, which received beneficial tax treatment in return for
paying out the bulk of its profits as distributions to its
unitholders.
Because of this structure, the company took on significant
debt to grow through acquisitions. Since 2006, the company has
done 62 deals for a total of around $17 billion to build its
asset base.
Linn operates in California, Wyoming and North Dakota shale
fields.
Linn said its restructuring support agreement reached with
its senior creditors would include a new $2.2 billion
reserve-based term loan and a term loan credit facility.
The company is targeting an emergence from bankruptcy by the
end of 2016, according to a regulatory filing. However, it
appeared the company's junior creditors opposed the company's
plan and had proposed their own reorganization in which they
would have taken control of Linn, regulatory filings showed.
Linn joins dozens of U.S. shale companies that have sought
to restructure debt taken on during a frenzy of development in
recent years. In the middle of 2014 energy prices began to
decline and many companies were unable to meet their debt
obligations.
Another struggling energy producer, Sandridge Energy Inc,
said on Wednesday it would not file its quarterly results on
schedule.
(Reporting by Tom Hals in Wilmington, Delaware and Tracy
Rucinski in Chicago; Additional reporting by Vishaka George in
Bengaluru; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty and David Gregorio)