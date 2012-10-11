Oct 11 LinnCo LLC, an affiliate of oil and gas
company Linn Energy LLC, priced its initial public
offering at $36.50 each, raising about $1.10 billion, an
underwriter said.
The Texas-based company, which filed with the U.S Securities
and Exchange Commission in June to raise $1 billion, offered
30.25 million shares in the IPO.
LinnCo said it will use the proceeds to buy as many units
from Linn Energy as the number of shares it sold in the IPO.
Linn Energy, in turn, intends to use the proceeds to repay
debt.
After the completion of the offering, LinnCo's only business
would be to own Linn units, the company said in a filing.
LinnCo is expected to start trading on the Nasdaq on Friday
under the symbol "LNCO."
Barclays Capital, Citigroup and RBC Capital are among the
underwriters of the offering.