April 26 U.S. oil and gas company Linn Energy posted a narrower first-quarter loss as production rose from its newly acquired assets.

Houston-based Linn recently snared a $1.2 billion deal to buy natural gas assets in Kansas from BP Plc and followed that up with a $175 million acquisition in East Texas.

Production rose 51 percent to average 471 million cubic feet of natural gas equivalent per day in the first quarter.

Net loss narrowed to $6 million, or 4 cents per unit, from $446.6 million, or $2.75 per unit, a year ago.

Excluding items, adjusted profit was 25 cents per unit.