LONDON Jan 28 Former ICAP broker
Darrell Read was on Thursday cleared by a London jury of
conspiring with convicted trader Tom Hayes to manipulate
benchmark interest rates, dealing a final blow to the Serious
Fraud Office's (SFO) latest Libor prosecution.
Read's five co-defendants Colin Goodman, Danny Wilkinson,
Terry Farr, James Gilmour and Noel Cryan, were on Wednesday also
cleared of conspiracy to rig the London interbank offered rate
(Libor), which helps determine borrowing costs for about $450
trillion of contracts and consumer loans worldwide.
The final verdict, which prompted cheers from the courtroom,
came less than two days after the jury retired following a
four-month trial. All five brokers acquitted on Wednesday
appeared in court to support Read.
The acquittals have sparked debate in legal circles as to
whether the SFO should re-examine its evidence in two other
prosecutions of people for alleged financial benchmark rigging.
(Reporting By Kirstin Ridley, editing by Sinead Cruise)