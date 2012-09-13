MELBOURNE, Sept 13 Singapore-based IMC Resources
Holdings has offered a 39 percent premium to buy out Australia's
Linq Resources Fund for A$106 million, in a sign that
Asian investors have faith in a rebound in Australia's faded
mining boom.
IMC Resources, part of a family-owned business mostly
involved in shipping, is already Linq's biggest shareholder with
a 17.5 percent stake and has offered A$0.70 a share in cash to
buy the remaining shares in the group.
While that is a big premium to Linq's last trade at A$0.505,
it is 26 percent below Linq's net tangible asset value as of
June 30. Its shares have been battered as miners' shares have
tumbled on global growth worries.
"The offer provides all unit holders with the opportunity to
sell their entire holding in the Fund at an attractive price,
and in a timely manner, which we consider to be particularly
attractive given the prevailing challenging equity market
conditions," Linq Resources Fund chairman Bruno Camarri said in
a statement.
Linq shares jumped 34 percent to A$0.675, reflecting
investors' view that the deal is likely to go ahead.
The fund said IMC's bid was a better option than its plan to
de-list from the stock exchange, which had been set for a vote
on September 17 as Linq looked for ways to close the gap between
the value of the fund's assets and the fund's share price.
Linq's top investments as of June 30 were Brazil's Ferrous
Resources and Australia's Atlas Iron, gold miners
Newcrest Mining and Millennium Minerals, and
copper explorer Zambezi Resources.
IMC is being advised by Macquarie Capital. Linq is
being advised by Gresham Advisory Partners.
(Reporting by Sonali Paul; Editing by Michael Perry)