BRIEF-L'Oreal eyes healthy growth in consumer unit for rest of 2017
April 18 L'Oreal Sa Chief Executive Jean-Paul Agon
Sept 26 Linz Textil Holding AG : * Says announces restructuring and planned change in the operational management * Says Alexander Hofstadler to leave Linz Textil GmbH in spring 2015, after
structured transition period * Reorganization of semifinished product leads to labor division adjustments
between Linz Textil Holding AG and Linz Textil GmbH * Source text for Eikon * Further company coverage
April 18 L'Oreal Sa Chief Executive Jean-Paul Agon
* Q1 revenue EUR 5.7 million ($6.10 million) versus EUR 5.4 million year ago