COLOMBO, Feb 11 Group results for Lanka IOC PLC , the Sri Lankan arm of Indian Oil Corp, for the three months ended Dec. 31, released on Tuesday. (in millions of rupees unless otherwise stated): Q3 2013/14 Q3 2012/13 Net profit 1,255.63 728.08 Revenue 21,328.02 17,047.84 Earnings per share (rupees, basic) 2.36 1.37 NOTE - Results are provisional and unaudited. - Foreign investors and funds hold 77 percent of the total issued shares in the company, which has a market cap of 20.24 billion Sri Lankan rupees ($154.80 million) and accounts for 0.79 percent of the total market capitalisation of the stock exchange, latest bourse data showed. - The parent, Indian Oil Corp, holds 75.12 percent of the shares in its Sri Lankan arm. - Shares in Lanka IOC have gained 35.1 percent in the December quarter and 19.3 percent so far this year. ($1 = 130.7500 Sri Lanka rupees) (Reporting by Ranga Sirilal and Shihar Aneez; Editing by Sunil Nair)