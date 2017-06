COLOMBO, Aug 13 Group results for Lanka IOC , the Sri Lankan unit of Indian Oil Corp, released on Monday for the three months ended June 30, 2012 (in millions of rupees unless stated): Q1 2012/13 Q1 2011/12 Net profit 191.86 (36.24) Earnings per share (Rupees) 0.36 (0.07) Turnover 18,702.55 12,846.11 NOTE - Results are provisional and subject to audit. Lanka IOC listed on the Colombo bourse in December 2004. ($1 = 131.9750 Sri Lanka rupees) (Reporting by Shihar Aneez and Ranga Sirilal; Editing by Anand Basu)