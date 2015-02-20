JAKARTA Feb 20 Indonesia's Lion Air has
apologised and offered compensation after a third day of delays
and cancellations stranded thousands of passengers during the
busy Chinese New Year holiday.
Indonesia's largest budget carrier said the disruption had
started when three aircraft suffered "foreign-object damage",
causing a ripple of further delays in its network.
"I apologise to our passengers and we are giving them
compensation," co-founder Rusdi Kirana told Reuters, adding that
2,000 passengers had been directly affected by the chaos.
Photos posted on Twitter showed passengers wandering on the
tarmac at Jakarta's main international airport and security
forces deployed to keep order.
Some images showed broken computers and office equipment at
a check-in area after a number of passengers staged protests.
The airline ran out of cash to compensate passengers at its
airport counters and was forced to borrow from the airport
authorities. Kirana said the money would be repaid immediately.
He said that the problems had been exacerbated by the lack
of four spare planes that were not available over the peak
holiday period because they were undergoing maintenance.
'MISTAKE'
"We do understand that we made a mistake," he said. "It is a
good lesson for us concerning coordination between the
commercial and engineering teams."
The airline said in a statement that passengers would
receive compensation or a free ticket. Kirana added that
passengers were also given taxi fares.
Privately owned Lion Air is one of the world's fastest
growing airlines and has placed large orders with Airbus
and Boeing.
Its ascent symbolises Indonesia's rapid aviation growth at a
time when the country's system of regulation is under growing
scrutiny, but it has also been criticised for delays.
Indonesian President Joko "Jokowi" Widodo was quoted by the
Jakarta Post as saying that good public services must be
provided. Transport Minister Ignasius Jonan, meanwhile, asked
the airline to explain its crisis-management planning, the
newspaper reported.
Jakarta's airport authority said it was waiting for more
information from Lion Air on the number of flights affected.
Mikael Robertsson, co-founder of aircraft-tracking website
Flightradar24.com, estimated that between 31 percent and 34
percent of the airline's flights appear to have been delayed by
an hour or more on Wednesday and Thursday, falling to 22 percent
on Friday.
Kirana said that 12 of the airline's 109 aircraft had been
involved directly in the disruption and that he expects the
situation to return to normal on Saturday.
(Additional reporting by Tim Hepher; Editing by David Goodman)