By Tim Hepher and Neil Chatterjee
SINGAPORE/JAKARTA, Feb 15 Rusdi Kirana has
dropped a record $22 billion on the table for Boeing jets and
rubbed shoulders with President Barack Obama, but that's not
even dinner conversation for the boss of Indonesia's Lion Air,
who is obsessed with a far more modest project.
The 49-year-old former typewriter salesman, who wowed the
Singapore Airshow by finalizing the record order on Tuesday, is
more anxious to discuss a plan to build homes for 4,000 workers
that combines a paternalistic flair with hard airline economics.
"People can only afford to get a house that is too far away
and then they have to pay for transport and there is a big
problem in Indonesia with infrastructure," Kirana says.
"I am building new offices with houses next door. I say 'how
much do you pay for transport each month?' They tell me and I
say, 'OK pay that for the house then after 10 years it is
yours'."
Kirana shot to global attention in November when his draft
order for 230 Boeing passenger jets got high billing during a
visit to the world's fourth most populous nation by Obama,
anxious to play up the importance of U.S. exports for jobs.
Kirana is still shopping for aircraft and will be back at
Asia's biggest aerospace show on Wednesday to pick up two Hawker
Beechcraft business jets. He is also in talks with Airbus for
possible future purchases of long-haul jets and is expanding
deliveries of European ATR turbo-props.
Yet apart from his shock of black hair, full moustache and
boyish grin, little is known about the 49-year-old and even less
about his older brother Kusnan, with whom he started Indonesia's
largest domestic and low-cost airline just over a decade ago.
That is despite Boeing, Western banks and even the U.S.
government having a stake in his success after Washington's ExIm
export credit arm guaranteed an important slice of the Boeing
deal. The White House has said the agreement will help to
support more than 110,000 U.S. aerospace jobs.
While Lion Air's recent moves have generated positive public
relations, the company faces difficulties with its image. It has
a reputation for delays and is banned by the European Union
under a move originally applied to all Indonesian airlines over
safety concerns, treatment Kirana calls unfair.
Lion Air has also taken a knock from a recent drugs scandal
involving two pilots. The fallout is ongoing,
with the drugs agency suggesting many pilots could have
problems. Kirana denies this and says he is working closely with
the agency.
"It's the price of success. If you are Michael Jackson or
Lady Gaga or Rusdi, there are a lot of rumours".
Lion Air has half the domestic market but to fulfil a dream
of grabbing 60 percent it desperately needs more pilots and
technicians, which is where it could gain from the housing plan.
In a rare interview, Kirana pulls out a camera phone and
displays a drawing of the "Lion Air Village," which he plans to
open next to Jakarta's airport in June. He says it will include
dormitory accommodation for 3,000 people and 1,000 small homes.
Travelling to work on the nation's poorly developed
infrastructure is difficult and unpredictable, one of the main
reasons air travel is growing at 20 percent a year. Having staff
living near work could mean fewer delays.
Kirana admits his 17,000 staff have little of the leverage
seen at strike-prone Western airlines, but he talks animatedly
about the social benefits of his accommodation plan.
"I am not a Socialist, but everybody has the right to buy a
house and have access to hospital and school. They will get free
school. They have to pay a small amount of money for books. This
is what really excites me. I am less proud when standing next to
President Obama than I am about this project."
INDONESIA'S RISE
Kirana's spectacular rise mirrors that of his country, which
has so far mainly escaped fallout from Europe's debt crisis.
Indonesia was forced to limp to the IMF for a bailout during the
Asian crisis in the late 1990s, but has since built up its
reserves and slashed debt and was rewarded in recent months by
being returned to investment grade status by ratings agencies.
Kirana started out as a teenager selling American "Brother"
typewriters. His real-life brother put him through school. They
set up a successful travel firm, then the airline in June 2000.
Three months later Rusdi Kirana flirted with the idea of
selling for $1 million, but says his wife talked him out of it.
Today, the two brothers and co-owners have been
contemplating floating the company for more than $1 billion, but
postponed the offering due to choppy markets.
A person who has done business with Kirana says his avowed
concern for people stuck in struggling conditions seems genuine.
The housing plan is unusual for private firms in Indonesia, but
not unknown for state companies or remote mining projects.
Meanwhile if the delayed flotation goes ahead, the low-cost
airline will have to open up its tightly guarded finances.
"We don't like to show people a lot, we just want to work,"
Kirana told a small group of journalists. "You can call my
bankers. They won't finance a company that isn't very good."
Bertrand Grabowski, the top DVB director in charge
of aviation, said the German bank had financed several aircraft
for Lion Air and was "very impressed" with its growth so far.
Still, Kirana is a prime example of what one financier
called "key man risk" -- CEOs who are so hands-on that there are
fears over what would happen without them.
It's a feature Rusdi Kirana shares with his arch-rival Tony
Fernandes, the flamboyant CEO of Malaysia's AirAsia.
Both have the big planemakers falling at their feet, but act
quite differently. Fernandes bathes in the limelight as a sports
team owner and prolific Tweeter while Kirana rarely gives
interviews, in which he speaks softly and confidingly.
"Our fight is in the market place," Kirana told Reuters.
Asked why he outdid a blockbuster AirAsia order for one jet
category by just one plane, he breaks into a dimpled grin and
swishes a Figure 1 in the air: "Well you know, a bit of fun."