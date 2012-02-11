WORLD NEWS SCHEDULE AT 2200 GMT/6 PM ET
Britain's May brings back foe, aiming to unite party before Brexit
SINGAPORE Feb 11 Indonesia's low cost carrier Lion Air is in negotiations to buy 10 long haul aircraft from Airbus or Boeing Co, its founder and Chief Executive Rusdi Kirana said on Saturday.
Kirana said the aircraft would be either Airbus A330 or Boeing 787 Dreamliner passenger jets.
Britain's May brings back foe, aiming to unite party before Brexit
NEW YORK, June 9 A rough few months for most U.S. bank stocks has been particularly unkind to regional banks, and that’s not likely to change soon as hopes dim for higher long-term interest rates and timely policy relief from Washington.