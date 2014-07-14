SINGAPORE, July 14 Indonesia's Lion Air Group is
in talks with Qantas Airways Ltd about buying the
Australian carrier's stake in the Singapore-based affiliate of
its budget airline Jetstar, a person familiar with the matter
told Reuters.
The talks to buy out Qantas' 49 percent stake in Jetstar
Asia Airways, the Singapore affiliate, began a few months ago
and are still at an early stage, the person said, declining to
be identified because the matter was confidential.
Any purchase would be subject to approval from the Singapore
regulators, the source added. The value of any potential deal is
unclear.
A Qantas spokesman declined comment on the matter, saying it
was "speculation". Jetstar Asia and Lion Air Group also declined
to comment. The Civil Aviation Authority of Singapore had no
immediate comment.
(Reporting by Anshuman Daga; Editing by Miral Fahmy)