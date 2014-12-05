BRIEF-Aldar Properties launches mid-market homes on Reem Island
* Launches mid-market homes from 450,000 dirhams on Reem Island
Dec 5 Lion Capital LLP
* To acquire PittaRosso from 21 Investimenti
* To acquire PittaRosso from 21 Investimenti SGR, and other minority shareholders including members of the founding family
* Terms of the transaction were not disclosed
* PittaRosso is expected to generate revenue of around 240 mln euro in the year to December 2014
* Rothschild and Banca IMI acted as financial advisors to 21 Investimenti. Unicredit acted as financial advisor to Lion Capital (Bengaluru Newsroom +91 806 749 1136)
TAIPEI, April 17 Taiwan stocks fell slightly on Monday, largely tracking regional shares and unnerved by the U.S. Treasury's decision to keep Taiwan on a monitoring list for its trade practices. The U.S. Treasury last week maintained that Taiwan's material current account surplus merited Taiwan to stay on its monitoring list, though it dropped a second criterion that Taiwan had met in October of one-sided intervention in foreign exchange markets. "Treasury ur