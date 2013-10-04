SINGAPORE Oct 4 Singapore-listed gold miner
LionGold Corp Ltd, whose shares are suspended by the
Singapore Exchange, said it is at an advanced stage of
negotiations to acquire a stake in a company listed on three
foreign stock exchanges.
But the unnamed target firm, which has a producing gold mine
as well as gold mines under development, is considering if the
acquisition should continue in view of the suspension, LionGold
said in a stock exchange filing.
The target company was introduced to LionGold by Jennings
Capital Inc, a Canada-based investment dealer, LionGold said.
The Singapore Exchange Ltd suspended trading in
three stocks on Friday, warning the market may not be fully
informed after a plunge in their share prices, with one falling
more than 60 percent.
(Reporting by Eveline Danubrata; Editing by Rachel Armstrong)