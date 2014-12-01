(Adds Breakingviews link)
BEIJING Dec 1 Chinese conglomerate Dalian Wanda
Group Co, one of the biggest theatre operators in the United
States, is in talks to buy a stake in U.S. film studio Lions
Gate Entertainment Corp, Bloomberg News said on Monday.
Discussions between Lions Gate and Wanda are "at an early
stage and may not lead to a deal", Bloomberg reported, citing an
interview with Wanda's Chairman Wang Jianlin.
Wang's comments are the latest sign of the company's
interest in making further inroads into the U.S. film industry.
It comes three days after Wanda Cinema Line Co Ltd, a movie
theatre company controlled by Wang, received approval for a
share-offering in China in which it hopes to raise up to 2
billion yuan.
A spokesman for Wanda could not be reached for comment. A
Lions Gate spokesman declined comment.
Wang, who Forbes magazine says is China's fourth-richest
man, said the owners of Lion Gate "have only been willing to
sell a minority stake", according to Bloomberg. He said he was
also in talks about investing in Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer Inc.
In 2012, Wanda bought U.S. cinema chain AMC Entertainment
Holdings Inc for $2.6 billion, including about $2
billion in assumed debt. The deal was the largest overseas
acquisition by a privately held Chinese firm and Wanda's first
investment outside China.
In August, Wanda announced it had won the bid for a plot of
land in Beverly Hills and would spend $1.2 billion for a
development there as its "first important step into Hollywood".
Wang said his company was shifting its focus toward culture,
entertainment and e-commerce, according to the Bloomberg report.
Chinese real estate developer Dalian Wanda Commercial
Properties, a unit of the Dalian Wanda Group, has won approval
from Hong Kong's stock exchange for an initial public offering,
which could be worth up to $6 billion, according to a source
with direct knowledge of the matter.
In July, Chinese e-commerce giant Alibaba Group
signed a deal with Lions Gate, the studio behind the "Hunger
Games" films, to launch a subscription streaming service in
China.
(Reporting by Sui-Lee Wee in BEIJING and Lehar Maan in
BANGALORE; Editing by Pravin Char)