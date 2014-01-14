* About 400 lions thought to remain in West Africa
* Cat is leaner, less hairy than other African lions
* Conservation efforts weak compared to east Africa
By Emma Farge
DAKAR, Jan 14 West Africa's lions, which once
prowled across the region in their tens of thousands, are close
to extinction as farmland eats up their ancient habitats and
human hunters kill the animals they feed on, a study has shown.
Just around 400 of the animals were thought to have survived
across 17 countries, according to the paper published in
scientific journal PLOS ONE.
"These lions are standing on a cliff looking at the chasm of
extinction," Luke Hunter, one of the paper's authors and
president of wild cat conservation group Panthera, told Reuters
on Tuesday.
"It would be very easy for small, isolated populations to be
wiped out over the next 5-10 years."
Fewer than 250 of the survivors were mature cats, capable of
breeding, the study said. But even that ability to produce cubs
was limited by the fact they were spread across wide areas in
groups that often did not have enough lionesses to sustain a
population.
The study said there had been no comprehensive study of the
size of past populations, though Hunter said there would at one
stage have been "many tens of thousands" of lions.
The study, led by Panthera, said they were now only present
in 1.1 percent of their original habitat and recommended they
should be classified as "critically endangered".
Conservation efforts in a region known for its poverty and
political instability, have been weak compared to other parts of
Africa, and the population density is about 15 times lower
compared with lions in east Africa, the study said.
Parks in the region typically had four staff or fewer per
100 square kilometres, it added.
One of the main reasons for the decline was the conversion
of habitat into farm land. Others included sharp falls in the
numbers of antelope, buffalo, and other prey, and villagers
killing lions in revenge for the loss of livestock.
"It's become very complicated for this carnivore at the top
of the food chain to find enough space and food to survive,"
said Hunter.
The West African lion, a relatively slender animal with a
thin mane, is genetically distinct from the rest of the African
species.
For a link to the study, click here: www.plosone.org/article/info%3Adoi%2F10.1371%2Fjournal.pone.0083500#s4
