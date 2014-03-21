LOS ANGELES, March 21 Lions Gate Entertainment
Corp will move ahead with plans for a second movie in
its new "Divergent" dystopian thriller series, the company said
on Friday after the first film debuted with $4.9 million in U.S.
and Canadian ticket sales from Thursday night showings.
"Divergent" stars Shailene Woodley in the story of a
futuristic society that divides people into factions based on
single personality traits. Woodley's character, teen heroine
Tris Prior, has multiple dominant traits that make it difficult
for her to fit in, and she becomes a threat to the government's
faction system.
Lions Gate had tentatively scheduled "Divergent" sequels for
March 2015 and March 2016. On Friday, the company said it gave
the official green light to the second installment, "Insurgent".
"We're confident that Divergent is on its way to becoming
another important franchise for us," Lions Gate Chief Executive
Officer Jon Feltheimer said in a statement.
"Divergent" is expected to sell between $50 million and $68
million worth of tickets at U.S. and Canadian theaters through
Sunday, according to pre-opening estimates from Wall Street and
box office analysts.
The film is based on the first of a trilogy of novels by
newcomer author Veronica Roth.
(Reporting by Lisa Richwine; Editing by Stephen Powell)