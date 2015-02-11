Feb 11 Cable industry pioneer John Malone agreed
to exchange a part of his stake in cable network Starz
for shares in movie studio Lionsgate Entertainment.
Shares of Lionsgate, producer of "The Hunger Games" movie
franchise and TV show "Mad Men", rose as much as 11 percent to
$32.88 in morning trading.
Starz's shares were up 5 percent at $32.24 on the Nasdaq.
The network is known for hit TV shows "Spartacus" and "The
Missing".
Malone will swap 4.5 percent of Starz shares held by him and
his affiliates for a 3.43 percent stake of Lionsgate, comprising
newly issued shares, the studio said in a statement.
Starz shares picked up by Lionsgate represent 14.50 percent
of the total voting power. Malone will remain Starz's largest
voting shareholder with 32.1 percent of the voting power.
The deal could potentially lead to a "number of strategic
opportunities", said Malone, who also joins Lionsgate's board.
(Reporting by Kshitiz Goliya in Bengaluru; Editing by Saumyadeb
Chakrabarty)