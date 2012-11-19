Nov 19 Movie studio Lions Gate Entertainment Corp surpassed the $1 billion mark in domestic movie theater sales because of its blockbuster hits "The Hunger Games" and the final release of the "Twilight" franchise.

The company said on Monday that it expected to gross more than $1 billion internationally and more than $2 billion in both domestic and international movie theaters in the coming weeks after the start of the "Twilight" vampire saga's final chapter on Nov. 15.

"The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn - Part 2" debuted with a massive $341 million in global movie ticket sales over the weekend.

Lions Gate merged with Summit Entertainment in January, giving it rights to the "Twilight" franchise.