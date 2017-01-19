LONDON Jan 19 Boutique investment bank
LionTree, focused on media, technology and telecommunications
(TMT), said on Thursday it would open a Paris office headed by
Fatine Layt.
"The EU represents a dynamic and attractive marketplace
across both traditional and emerging TMT sectors," said Jake
Donavan, president of LionTree Europe in a statement.
"Paris, in particular, has become a new frontier for media
and technology in sectors such as financial technology, mobile
apps, media, mobile gaming and sports."
The firm was founded in 2012 and has operations in New York,
San Francisco and London.
Its Paris office will also offer in-market insights and
expertise to help clients outside the region take advantage of
opportunities in France and throughout the European Union.
Layt, who is a Knight of the French Legion of Honour, has
had more than 16 years of investment banking experience
including as former chairman and managing partner of French
investment bank Oddo Corporate Finance. She began her career in
private equity.
She also serves on the boards of several major French
companies, including Groupe Fromageries Bel, the Renault
Foundation and Renault's investment fund, Mobiliz.
