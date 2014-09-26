Sept 26 Liontrust Asset Management Plc said it appointed James Beddall co-head of international sales.

Beddall, who has 17 years of experience in international sales, previously worked at F&C Investments, where he was head of international wholesale sales.

He will be based in Luxembourg, where Liontrust is in the process of setting up a branch office.

Beddall will be working with Jonathan Hughes-Morgan in selling the company's Dublin range of funds through global banks, private banks, multi-managers and institutional investors with a focus on continental Europe. (Reporting by Anya George Tharakan in Bangalore)