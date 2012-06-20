* Assets under management 2.1 billion pounds
* Q1 net inflows 94 million pounds
By Anjuli Davies
LONDON, June 20 Liontrust Asset Management
has swung to a full-year profit after the British
group's funds performed strongly, attracting new money, while
acquisitions significantly boosted its assets, to 2.1 billion
pounds ($3.3 billion).
The funds house said a turnaround strategy implemented in
2009 after it lost the bulk of its assets and two star managers
was complete and had laid the foundation for further expansion.
"There is no reason why we cannot, in the next three years,
be 5 billion (pounds assets under management) and looking to 10
billion in five years," chief executive John Ions told Reuters
on Wednesday.
Liontrust has booked net inflows of 94 million pounds so far
in the April-June quarter, having seen seven previous quarters
of net inflows and a 581 million pound boost when it bought the
fund management unit of Walker Crips for 12.3 million
pounds in March.
The company made a pretax profit of 1.0 million pounds ($1.6
million) in the year to end-March, compared with a loss of 1.7
million pounds in 2010/11.
Last year, Liontrust expanded its asset classes into Asian
and global emerging markets through the purchase of the fund
management business of Occam Asset Management.
"Where we can identify businesses, teams of people with
skill sets that we think suit us and areas of investment we
might want to broaden out to ... we would definitely look at
them," said Ions. "More opportunities will present themselves in
the next year."
The company said 89 percent of its unit trust funds
outperformed their benchmark in 2011/12 when it earned 3.38
million pounds in performance fees.
Ions said while the group does not pay a dividend, "I would
expect to resume dividend payments at some point".
It has been a mixed year for asset managers as the euro zone
crisis heightens volatility and dampens investor confidence.
Rival fund firms Polar Capital and Aberdeen Asset
Management have managed to boost assets and attract net
client cash, while Henderson F&C and Man Group
have both seen clients withdrawal funds.