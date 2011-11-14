* Assets under management rise to 1.35 bln stg

* Adjusted half-year pretax profit 22,000 stg

* Plans new Asia, emerging market fund launches in 2012

LONDON, Nov 14 Liontrust Asset Management said on Monday clients were putting more cash into its funds range, bucking a trend that has seen investors exit higher-risk products amid an intensifying euro zone debt crisis and fragile global economy.

The fund manager, which is trying to rebuild its business after losing two key managers -- and the bulk of its assets -- in 2009, said clients have added 12 million pounds ($19.3 million) of new money since Oct. 1, helping its assets reach 1.35 billion pounds by Nov. 10, up from 1.19 billion on Sept. 30.

Liontrust also reported a half-year pre-tax profit of 1.7 million pounds for the six months to end-September after a one-off gain from selling its credit business.

The firm said its profit before tax excluding the gain was 22,000 pounds, up from the 1.6 million pounds loss reported last year, after performance fees rose to 600,000 pounds.

Liontrust chief executive John Ions said he will seek to increase assets by expanding into new asset classes and growing the funds range, helped in part by the firm's acquisition of Occam Asset Management earlier in the year.

"This provides us with fund management capability in Asia and Emerging Markets, which we anticipate will be two of the faster growing asset classes over the long term," he said in the statement.

"We will be launching new funds for the two teams in 2012 to meet strong investor demand for these asset classes." ($1 = 0.622 British Pounds) (Reporting by Tommy Wilkes; Editing by Hans-Juergen Peters)