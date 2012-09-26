* Net inflows of 88 mln stg in 3 months to end-Sept
* Assets under management increased to 2.36 bln stg
* Says new British regulations pose challenges
* Shares rise 4 percent
By Anjuli Davies
LONDON, Sept 26 British fund manager Liontrust
Asset Management's strongly performing funds continued
to attract new client money in the first half of the year, it
said on Wednesday, though it warned new regulations posed
challenges to the industry.
Liontrust said in a half-year trading statement it had
attracted 88 million pounds ($143 million) of net inflows in the
three months ended September, up 11 percent on the quarter,
boosting its assets under management to 2.36 billion pounds.
So far this year the London-based firm has drawn in 181
million pounds of new client cash, following nine successive
quarters of pulling in more money than it lost.
News of the inflows helped send shares in Liontrust up 4
percent to 113.13 pence by 0800 GMT, outperforming the FTSE-All
Shares index's 1 percent rise.
"There is no better endorsement of our strategy than clients
continuing to invest," Chief Executive John Ions said in a
statement.
Ions warned new British regulations due in 2013, that are
set to shake-up the way financial advisers charge fees and
promote products, could pose serious threats as well as
opportunities for the industry.
"The changes brought on by RDR (the Retail Distribution
Review) should not be underestimated," he said. "An even greater
amount of fund flows will be controlled by fewer more powerful
distributors."
Central bank action to boost flagging economies has helped
spur strong gains in stock markets over the past few months,
boosting demand for equity fund products, although jitters about
the euro zone debt crisis mean clients remain nervous.
Earlier this week Aberdeen Asset Management reported
net outflows in the two months ended August.