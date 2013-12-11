NEW YORK Dec 11 New York's Utility Debt Securitization Authority, an entity set up to refinance the debt of the Long Island Power Authority, sold $1.5 billion of restructuring bonds on Wednesday.

The triple A-rated tax-exempt bonds with a 5 percent coupon and maturing in 2041 carried a yield of 4.4 percent.

Goldman Sachs was the lead underwriter on the deal.