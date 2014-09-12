(Adds details on ruling, paragraphs 2-8)
By Jonathan Stempel and Brendan Pierson
Sept 12 Pfizer Inc and India's Ranbaxy
Laboratories Ltd on Friday won dismissal of an
antitrust lawsuit accusing them of conspiring to delay sales of
generic versions of the cholesterol drug Lipitor, the
best-selling drug in history.
U.S. District Judge Peter Sheridan in Trenton, New Jersey
ruled that the plaintiffs, retailers and distribution companies
that bought Lipitor directly from Pfizer, failed to plead their
case with enough detail.
The lawsuit was filed in 2012 by retailers and distributors
that bought Lipitor directly from Pfizer.
The lawsuit stems from a 2008 settlement of a patent lawsuit
filed by Pfizer against Ranbaxy over Ranbaxy's plan to make
generic Lipitor. Under the deal, Pfizer agreed to drop a claim
for damages against Ranbaxy, and Ranbaxy agreed to stay out of
the Lipitor market until November 2011.
Retailers and distribution companies claim that the
settlement amounted to Pfizer paying Ranbaxy to stay out of the
Lipitor market, violating antitrust laws. But Sheridan ruled
Friday that their case failed because they did not offer any
allegation of the settlement's dollar value.
Sheridan dismissed another version of the lawsuit last
September.
Lawyers for the plaintiffs and a Pfizer spokesman could not
immediately be reached for comment.
The case is In re: Lipitor Antitrust Litigation, U.S.
District Court, District of New Jersey, No. 3:12-cv-02389.
(Editing by Grant McCool)