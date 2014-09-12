(Adds comment from Pfizer)
By Jonathan Stempel and Brendan Pierson
Sept 12 (Pfizer Inc and India's Ranbaxy
Laboratories Ltd on Friday won dismissal of a U.S.
antitrust lawsuit accusing them of conspiring to delay sales of
generic versions of the best-selling cholesterol drug Lipitor.
U.S. District Judge Peter Sheridan in Trenton, New Jersey,
ruled that the plaintiffs, retailers and distribution companies
that bought Lipitor directly from Pfizer, failed to plead their
case with enough detail.
The lawsuit, filed in 2012, stems from a 2008 settlement of
a patent lawsuit filed by Pfizer against Ranbaxy over Ranbaxy's
plan to make generic Lipitor. Under the deal, Pfizer agreed to
drop a claim for damages against Ranbaxy, and Ranbaxy agreed to
stay out of the Lipitor market until November 2011.
Retailers and distribution companies claim that the
settlement amounted to Pfizer paying Ranbaxy to stay out of the
Lipitor market, violating antitrust laws. But Sheridan ruled
Friday that their case failed because they did not offer any
allegation of the settlement's dollar value.
Sheridan dismissed another version of the lawsuit last
September.
A Pfizer spokesman said the company was pleased with the
ruling.
"Pfizer has always believed that the procurement and
enforcement of its Lipitor patents and the settlement of
litigation relating thereto was at all times proper and lawful,"
the spokesman said in an email. "The company will continue to
vigorously protect and defend its intellectual property, which
is vital to developing new medicines like Lipitor that save and
enhance patient lives."
Lawyers for the plaintiffs could not immediately be reached
for comment.
The case is In re: Lipitor Antitrust Litigation, U.S.
District Court, District of New Jersey, No. 3:12-cv-02389.
(Editing by Jonathan Oatis)