Sept 24 Lipocine said its treatment for low
testosterone met the goals of a late-stage study, sending its
shares up 33 percent in premarket trading.
The drugmaker said the experimental drug LPCN 1021 restored
testosterone levels to normal in about 88 percent of the
patients tested.
Symptoms of low testosterone include loss of libido,
decreased muscle mass, fatigue and depression.
Lipocine, which is also developing a second testosterone
product, said it would file for marketing application of the
drug in the second half of next year.
Lipocine shares, which have fallen 37 percent this year, had
closed at $5.22 Tuesday on Nasdaq.
