* UK-focused funds seven out of top 10
* Britain's safe-haven status gaining traction
* Investors favour fiscal discipline, monetary independence
By Chris Vellacott
LONDON, Jan 16 International investors
have taken comfort in Britain's aggressive moves to rein in
national debt, with funds that made big allocations to British
government bonds (gilts) dominating performance tables for 2011,
data from Lipper showed.
Seven of the 10 best-performing funds across all asset
classes, out of more than 6,000 available for sale in Britain
during 2011, were British-themed, according to Lipper, which
tracks the investment industry.
The strong performances by funds focused on gilts reflects
Britain's emergence as a safe haven from the mounting sovereign
debt crisis engulfing its neighbours in the euro zone, investors
said.
"The UK definitely fell in to the safe-haven camp. That's
because there's a credible plan ... and more control over the
levers of the economy than some others in Europe," said Howard
Cunningham, who manages the gilt fund at Newton Investment
Management that ranked eighth for the year.
The strong performance of gilts is surprising because
Britain has suffered higher rates of inflation than other
developed economies, eroding real returns from
sterling-denominated investments.
"There is the inflation factor, but I think people are
coming round to accepting maybe a negative real return isn't the
worst thing that can happen to you," Cunningham said.
Britain, a member of the European Union trading bloc but not
part of the euro currency union, has retained the ability to set
its own monetary policy and print money.
This flexibility, and the perceived political commitment to
its fiscal austerity programme, which includes unpopular public
spending cuts, has helped Britain retain a coveted triple-A
rating on its debt.
In contrast, last week Standard & Poor's downgraded the
credit ratings of nine euro zone countries, stripping France and
Austria of their triple-A status.
The move was greeted with anger in the euro zone and
suggestions that Britain, as a highly indebted economy, should
suffer the same.
But few investors are expecting a significant drop in demand
for UK government bonds in the coming year.
"UK government bonds are very low yielding, and you could
even say expensive," said April LaRusse, a fixed-income
specialist at Insight Investment, which runs a UK government
bond-focused fund that ranked fourth.
"But the fact is, when you try and think of reasons why they
should sell off and yields should rise dramatically, all the
reasons yields are so low are still there."
The latest round of European sovereign rating downgrades
means the trend of rising gilt prices and falling yields has
continued into 2012. The yield on British 10-year gilts
came close to record lows on Monday.
German government debt has also seen yields fall as a
broad-based flight to quality gathers pace.
"A year ago I would never have forecast that (German) yield
would have been as low as it is now," said Didier Haenecour,
manager of the Vanguard 30-40 Year Duration Euro Index fund that
came top of the rankings with 33 percent growth.
Sachin Gupta, portfolio manager at PIMCO, which came second
in the rankings, said many of the trends in 2011 will continue.
"I expect relative fund performance for 2012 similar to that
of 2011. Risk aversion is more likely to remain the key theme,
primarily driven by concerns about ongoing Euroland crisis. We
think the crisis is unlikely to be resolved in a matter of weeks
or months."
Top 20 performing funds available for sale in 2011:
Fund: Percentage growth
in local currency
31/12/2010 to
31/12/2011
Vanguard 30-40 Year 33.42
Duration Euro Index EUR
PIMCO GIS Euro Ultra Long 32.08
Duration Inst EUR Acc
Legg Mason Japan Equity A 27.07
Insight Investment UK Gov 27.03
Long Maturities Bd S Acc
Russell IC UK Long Dated 25.91
Gilt Acc
AXA Sterling Long Gilt H 25.69
Acc Gross
MGI UK Long Gilt Class I-1 25.64
GBP
Newton Long Gilt Exempt 2 25.33
Gross GBP Acc
Baillie Gifford Active 25.28
Long Gilt Plus B Inc
UBS Long Dated Fixed 25.13
Interest UK Plus Acc J
Henderson Long Dated Gilt 25
A Net Inc
Fidelity Inst Long Bond 24.76
Inc
Schroder Inst Long Dated 24.53
Sterling Bond I Acc
Baring BAM UK Long Dated 24.42
Gilt
Baillie Gifford Active 24.37
Index-Lnkd Gilt C Gross
Acc
Aberdeen Global II - Stg 24.28
Long Dated Govt Bd J2 Acc
PIMCO GIS UK Sterling Long 23.63
Av Durtn Inst GBP Acc
Henderson Index Linked 23.43
Bond A Net Inc
M&G Index-Linked Bond A 23.16
Inc
AXA Sterling Index Linked 23.02
Bd H Acc Gross