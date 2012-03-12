By Chelsea Emery
| NEW YORK, March 12
NEW YORK, March 12 Mutual funds that rose
to the top of the 2012 Lipper U.S. Fund rankings overcame a
tumultuous and eventful year that had investors - and their
advisers - on the edge of their seats.
The European debt crisis, devastating Japanese earthquake,
near-shutdown of U.S. government and a wave of revolutions in
the Middle East and Africa were only a few of the shocks that
slammed global and U.S. markets.
Despite the uncertainty, certain firms including PIMCO,
Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC and Christian-values
fund manager GuideStone Financial Resources surged to the top of
the closely watched rankings.
Some fund families also bucked expectations. PIMCO, for
example, is known for its bond funds but it took top honors for
its equity funds.
In a conversation with Reuters, Lipper's head of research
services, Tom Roseen, explained Lipper's quantitative
fund-picker method, highlighted some unusual and overlooked
winners and divulged the surprising trend of this year's pool.
The Lipper Fund Awards were officially presented in New York
on Thursday.
Q: What is the most important factor for picking the winning
funds or firms?
A: We've found that the most relevant measure for investors
is consistent return. Investors actually fear downside
performance more than they look for upside performance. The fear
factor outweighs greed.
So we look for a long track record of strong, risk-adjusted
performance. We penalize funds for having downside performance.
It's a pretty complex model.
For that consistent-return measure, we give a rating of one
to five, with five being the best. To identify the
top-performing fund, we find the best score in that top quintile
and we designate that (as the winner). And it's based on three-,
five- and 10-year performance.
Of course, we do (watch for certain nonquantitative measures
such as) movement within a reclassification. Say you were a
small-cap manager and you turned your fund into a large-cap
fund. That's not fair to the other large-cap funds. So we do
take that opportunity to weigh in and provide an opinion. But a
majority of this award is based on quantitative research. Not
qualitative.
Q: What winners jumped out at you this year?
A: For the overall award winners, we have PIMCO winning
Lipper's best equity in the large fund group for the
third-consecutive year . PIMCO is known for their
fixed-income funds, but they didn't win for their fixed income
or their mixed assets. They won for their equity. I thought that
was kind of unique.
There are other repeat winners as well. Hotchkis & Wiley
won in 2011 and 2012 for small-company equity, and Delaware
Management Co won for best mixed assets and they won two years
in a row as well.
But the unclaimed heroes - these are companies that swept
the awards. They won for the three-year, five-year and 10-year
awards. For example, the Delaware Extended Duration Bond Fund
and they won for 2011 and 2012.
Their management team has obviously done something right.
Q: What theme surprised you this year?
A: I was surprised by the repeat and "three-peat" winners in
our fund family awards. To have PIMCO, Hotchkis, Delaware &
Wiley repeat tells me these firms are doing something right.
And going back to GuideStone - they've shown that
niche-focused strategies can actually work.
Q: What funds or firms caught your notice in their move to
the top?
A: (Christian-values firm) GuideStone won the best overall
small company award. To be a small overall winner, you had to
have at least three unique equity funds, three unique
fixed-income funds and three unique mixed-asset funds. And
GuideStone had the best average score of any other small-company
firm we looked at. We considered a fund family small if they
managed less than $40 billion.
The unique piece with GuideStone funds is that they have to
stick with their Christian-value knitting. That seemed to be
successful during this three-year period, not only for equities
but their fixed-income funds and their mixed-asset funds.
It shows you that socially responsible investing, whether it
be for religion, politics or ecological (issues), can pay off in
the long run.
Q: What else jumped out at you?
A: OppenheimerFunds. They have a ton of three-year winners
in the municipal-bond area.
This is an important area because of what Meredith Whitney
did (in late 2010). She called for a breakdown in the municipal
bond market, a ton of failures, a whole bunch of bankruptcies
and that turned out to not be true.
What's amazing is that the returns and the yields have been
extremely good in this last year. People are now trying to find
that particular municipal bond fund that can help them in their
portfolio, and Oppenheimer had a slew of them. In fact, they are
winning 19 awards and a super majority, 11, are municipal bond
funds.
Q: Do you ever get calls from disappointed firms?
A: We've had people who've called and said, "We beat these
guys in total return - why didn't you pick us?" And we said,
"Because investors really don't really care about total return,
especially if you're going to have downside."
Top performing managers have called us to say, "We've
deserved this." And we've said, "We looked at your downside
performance over the same period of time and you got killed in
X, Y, Z year and this is why you didn't get chosen."
But we've never had an individual investor or an adviser
call and say, "You were wrong."