By Werner Renberg
NEW YORK, March 9 There are about 6,000
mutual funds available to U.S. investors. Which ones are likely
to be most suitable for you in these difficult times?
The 2012 Lipper U.S. Fund Awards recognize equity, bond and
mixed-asset funds that outperformed their peers in volatile
markets with lower risk and more consistent performance.
This year's list of winners includes funds from well-known
players like Fidelity, T. Rowe Price, MFS, Dodge & Cox,
Putnam, John Hancock, OppenheimerFunds and PIMCO. But it also
highlights funds from firms that might not be so familiar,
including Huber Capital, Villere & Co, Virtus, Matthew 25 and
Scout Funds.
In fact, plenty of funds with an asset base under $500
million are among the top performers, demonstrating the
flexibility and agility that's inherent to tinier portfolios,
says Tom Roseen, head of research services at Lipper, a Thomson
Reuters company. Fund managers of small funds can seize market
opportunities and trade in and out of securities with ease.
"Of course, we'll see the big behemoths on the list - the
Darwinian theory is the funds that couldn't hang on the vine are
going to disappear," Roseen says. "Some smaller boutique funds
offer a niche focus and actually do well. They don't move the
market with every buy and decision sell they make. But they are
nimble and quick."
Overall, as many as 5,131 funds met the requirements to be
considered for this year's awards. To trim that list to 287
winners, Lipper uses a methodology it developed and applies to
funds offered around the globe.
Lipper's highest ratings don't necessarily go to the funds
that rack up the biggest returns, however. What counts is
consistency. "The goal is to identify the funds that provide
investors with the smoothest ride compared to their peers over
time," explains Matthew Lemieux, Lipper research analyst.
Through good and bad markets, equity, bond and mixed-asset
funds are rated for the consistently superior short- and
long-term risk-adjusted performance. Those in the top 20 percent
of each investment objective category are designated as top
funds.
This year, Lipper recognizes 107 funds for consistently
superior risk-adjusted returns in the three years ending
November 30, 2011. (In cases of funds with more than one share
class, Lipper awards the one with the best performance on a
risk-adjusted basis.)
An additional 101 funds are recognized for such performance
for the five years through November and 79 funds won awards for
outstanding performance for the 10-year period.
(Not considered for awards: money market funds, Standard &
Poor's 500 Index funds, ultra-short obligation funds,
exchange-traded funds and mutual funds in about 20 equity, bond
and mixed-asset categories that did not have the minimum of 10
funds with at least one share class.)
Funds under consideration for Lipper U.S. Fund Awards, now
in its tenth year, are judged on the following criteria:
* Lipper assesses cumulative and annualized total return
data, based on information received from fund companies,
gathered monthly, for award-eligible funds in appropriate
classifications for rolling 3-, 5-, and 10-year periods.
* For the same periods, Lipper ranks each eligible fund's
total returns within its peer group and then rates it on a scale
of 1 (low) to 5 (high).
* At the same time, it updates - for the three rolling
periods - the data that enables it to rate the eligible funds
according to four other measures: consistent return, capital
preservation, tax efficiency and expenses. (Only consistent
returns are considered in awards.)
* The top 20 percent of funds for each classification are
screened for total returns in the three periods and designated
as top funds.
* To determine the funds who win the top rating of 5 for
consistent return, Lipper uses a proprietary model to compute
risk-adjusted performance that differs from long-familiar ones
such as standard deviation, which reflects the volatility of
asset prices or returns.
* Lipper's computers analyze each fund's actual returns for
periods of various lengths - to capture all measurable losses
and gains. Those returns also are compared to peer averages.
Funds are ranked in descending order and assigned to quintiles
(or 20 percent batches). Those in the highest quintile receive
the top rating of 5.
* The 5-rated fund with the highest effective return in each
classification and each period gets a trophy.
WHAT ABOUT TOTAL RETURN?
Does focusing on a fund's risk-adjusted return, an abstract
concept, require you to be content with a low unadjusted total
return?
Not necessarily.
For example, all the winning funds for the last 10 years in
13 major U.S. equity fund categories, including small-, mid-,
large- and multi-cap growth, were also rated 5 for total return.
To learn whether your funds won, check out our interactive
list of winners. To drill down further, you can examine
portfolio data on a fund's risk, holdings and cash levels to
unearth gems - both big and small.